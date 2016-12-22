Man charged over assault outside hotel on the Royal Mile

A 36-year-old man suffered serious head injuries in the incident on Wednesday night.

Royal Mile: Incident took place outside the Radisson Blu. Google 2016

A man has been charged over an assault in the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

A 36-year-old man suffered a serious head injury after the incident outside the Radisson Blu hotel on the High Street at around 6pm on Wednesday.

He remains at the Western General Hospital, where he is in a stable condition.

A police spokeswoman said on Thursday: "Police in Edinburgh can confirm that a 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged following an assault in the High Street.

"The incident happened around 5.55pm on Wednesday when a 36-year-old man sustained a serious head injury."

The man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.

