Girl, ten, hopes to raise £150,000 for life-changing surgery

Macy Robertson, from Dunbar, suffers from scoliosis and needs surgery by the end of January.

Treatment: Macy hopes to travel to the US.

A ten-year-old girl from Dunbar is hoping to raise £150,000 this Christmas for a life changing operation in America.

Macy Robertson has been living with the spinal condition scoliosis for the past four years and doctors have warned she must be operated on by the end of January.

But the procedure offered in Scotland comes with life-altering side effects.

It would involve metal rods being put in her spine, preventing her from growing past her current height and restricting her flexibility.

The operation in America would use a string-like material which would help correct the 60 degree curvature in her spine and allow her to grow to her natural height and have full range of movement.

Until now she has had to use painful braces to address the condition.

Her mother Nicky told STV News: "I'd be trying to force the brace on Macy physically and she'd be crying and slumped on the ground saying 'please mummy, give me ten more minutes, I can't wear this, I want to die'."

Spine: Macy uses painful braces for her condition. STV

A crowdfunding page has been set up and so far Macy's family have raised almost £60,000 for the treatment.

Macy said: "I don't really want the one in this country because then I wouldn't be able to do hip-hop and I want to start ballet and the theatre again.

"With the one in America I could do all these things and I think I could have a better life."