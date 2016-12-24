  • STV
  • MySTV

Girl, ten, hopes to raise £150,000 for life-changing surgery

Louise Scott Louise Scott

Macy Robertson, from Dunbar, suffers from scoliosis and needs surgery by the end of January.

Treatment: Macy hopes to travel to the US.
Treatment: Macy hopes to travel to the US.

A ten-year-old girl from Dunbar is hoping to raise £150,000 this Christmas for a life changing operation in America.

Macy Robertson has been living with the spinal condition scoliosis for the past four years and doctors have warned she must be operated on by the end of January.

But the procedure offered in Scotland comes with life-altering side effects.

It would involve metal rods being put in her spine, preventing her from growing past her current height and restricting her flexibility.

The operation in America would use a string-like material which would help correct the 60 degree curvature in her spine and allow her to grow to her natural height and have full range of movement.

Until now she has had to use painful braces to address the condition.

Her mother Nicky told STV News: "I'd be trying to force the brace on Macy physically and she'd be crying and slumped on the ground saying 'please mummy, give me ten more minutes, I can't wear this, I want to die'."

Spine: Macy uses painful braces for her condition.
Spine: Macy uses painful braces for her condition. STV

A crowdfunding page has been set up and so far Macy's family have raised almost £60,000 for the treatment.

Macy said: "I don't really want the one in this country because then I wouldn't be able to do hip-hop and I want to start ballet and the theatre again.

"With the one in America I could do all these things and I think I could have a better life."

https://www.gofundme.com/fund-spine-surgery-for-macy | default

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.