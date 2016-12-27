Elderly woman dies in hospital after falling on bus

The 82-year-old died after falling when the bus braked suddenly on December 16.

Bus fall: Woman dies after incident on Lothian service.

An elderly woman has died in hospital more than a week after falling on a bus in Edinburgh.

The 82-year-old, from Dalkeith, was travelling on the number three Lothian service on December 16 at around 1pm, when the incident took place.

The bus braked suddenly near a roundabout on Gilmerton Road at its junction with the A720 on-slip, causing her to fall and sustain serious injuries.

She was taken by ambulance to the Western General Hospital but passed away during the early hours of Boxing Day.

In a statement the woman's family said: "We are all deeply saddened by this unexpected loss.

"She was a loving mother of four children and being a woman of faith, this Dalkeith lady was returning from the chapel in Edinburgh when the incident occurred.

"The family, which also includes four grandchildren and three great grandchildren, are devastated and hope anyone who can help with the police inquiry comes forward."

Sergeant Iain Blain, of the Edinburgh Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the family at this very sad time.

"As a result of our ongoing investigation we have now traced a driver of a Honda Civic that was seen in the area at the time."

Anyone with any information that could assist investigating officers is urged to call Police Scotland on 101.

