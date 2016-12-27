  • STV
  • MySTV

Queensferry Crossing 'nearing completion', says minister

STV

The £1.3bn bridge is 'on schedule' to open in May next year, Keith Brown has said.

Under construction: The Queensferry Crossing is set to open next May.
Under construction: The Queensferry Crossing is set to open next May. STV News

Construction work on the new £1.3bn Queensferry Crossing is now nearly complete, the Scottish Government have said.

Only two segments of the deck are still to be lifted into place to complete the link across the Forth between the Lothians and Fife.

The project will then move onto a new phase of finishing works, with the bridge on schedule to open in May 2017.

Transport Scotland has released a video showing highlights from the past 12 months of the project.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PckUNBWH4og&feature=youtu.be | youtube

Economy secretary Keith Brown said: "The Queensferry Crossing is now nearing completion and is on schedule to open in May next year.

"On the bridge there is continuous deck from the north viaduct in Fife to just a few metres short of the south viaduct in the Lothians.

"At this stage there are only two more deck segments to lift of the 122 total - with these due to be in place in early 2017.

"When work starts back at the beginning of January the initial focus will be on completing the final few concrete pours to complete the deck of the south viaduct.

"Then focus will shift onto a new phase of finishing works - water proofing, road surfacing and the final fit out of all the mechanical and electrical systems on what will be a truly state-of-the-art bridge.

"The challenge the project faces with the weather have been well documented but it is to the enormous credit of the skilled and dedicated team that the project remains on schedule to open within the original contractual timeframe and significantly under budget.

"And, of course, no-one ever said building the tallest bridge in Britain in such a challenging environment was going to be easy."

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1326510-queensferry-crossing-now-tallest-bridge-in-uk-16-months-before-opening/ | default

Brown said that the bridge would bring significant improvements to Scotland's trunk road network once it was open.

The project would bring a 14-mile motorway connection between the outskirts of Edinburgh and Dunfermline, with much improved junctions and smart technology to vary speed limits to ease periods of congestion, he said.

When the Queensferry Crossing opens the Forth Road Bridge will be retained as a dedicated public transport corridor and will also provide a largely traffic-free environment for cyclists and walkers across the Forth.

Once it is complete, the 1.7-mile (2.7km) structure will be the longest three-tower, cable-stayed bridge in the world and also by far the largest to feature cables which cross mid-span, according to the Queensferry Crossing project website.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.