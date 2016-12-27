House of Fraser worker found dead in Princes Street store

Man's body was discovered in the store in Edinburgh on Tuesday morning.

An employee has been found dead in an upmarket department store in Edinburgh city centre.

The man's body was discovered in the House of Fraser store in Princes Street at 9.15am on Tuesday.

Police say the 30-year-old's death is being treated as unexplained.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man who was found within a retail premises on Princes Street at around 9.15am on Tuesday, December 27.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and next of kin has been informed. Inquiries into this matter are ongoing and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

The shop will remain closed until Wednesday morning and store bosses have said they will assist police in their investigations.

A spokesman for House of Fraser said: "We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of one of our employees at our Frasers store in Edinburgh.

"Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time. The cause of death is still being investigated and we are fully supporting the police with their investigations.

"We have decided that Frasers Edinburgh will remain closed today out of respect for the individual and our staff. We will be offering full support to our employees over the coming days and weeks."

