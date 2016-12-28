Edinburgh Airport set for record number of Hogmanay visitors

The airport will welcome over 86,000 passengers as the capital prepares to celebrate Hogmanay.

Hogmanay: Edinburgh Airport will see record passengers. Deadline

Edinburgh Airport is set to welcome more than 86,000 passengers as the Scottish capital gears up for its traditional Hogmanay celebrations.

Bosses said the projected figure, for the week between Christmas Day and New Year's Eve, represents the largest-ever number of passengers arriving at the airport in the period running up to Hogmanay.

The same spell last year saw around 75,000 passengers descending on the airport, while more than 70,000 arrived in the final week of 2014.

Airport chief executive Gordon Dewar said: "The global demand for Edinburgh and the international draw of Scotland has once again surpassed expectations and previous records set last year.

"New Year 2016 smashed all records of Scottish Airports - so to go one better this year is a great achievement.

"Edinburgh is rightly recognised globally as a world-class city and Scotland is a massive brand. It's easy to see why - our heritage, our culture and our people."

Al Thomson, director of Unique Events and Edinburgh's Hogmanay, said: "Edinburgh's Hogmanay has seen an annual increase in its international audience and last year we welcomed visitors from over 80 countries to celebrate at Scotland's New Year festival."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.