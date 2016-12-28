Body of man discovered at house sparking major police probe

The man, who has not yet been named, was found dead at a property in West Main Street, Whitburn.

Probe: Man found dead at house in Whitburn. (file pic) SWNS

Police are investigating the death of man whose body was discovered in a house.

The man, who has not yet been named, was found dead at a property in West Main Street, Whitburn, at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, December 27

Police Scotland are treating his death as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in West Lothian are investigating the death of a man in Whitburn on Tuesday December 27.

"Officers were called to a property in West Main Street at around 3:30pm following a report of concern for the male occupant.

"Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics and measures are being taken to notify next of kin.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained pending further inquiries."