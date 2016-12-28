Man arrested by police after discovery of body in house

Suspect arrested and expected in court over the death in Whitburn on Tuesday.

Arrest: Police say a man is due in court after body found at house. (file pic) SWNS

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of another man found at a house.

Police were called to the property in West Main Street at around 3:30pm on Tuesday.

The body of a 30-year-old man was found inside and a post-mortem is yet to take place.

However, officers have confirmed that a 49-year-old man has now been arrested and is expected to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Thursday in connection with the death.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident and there will be additional high visibility patrols within the area to provide reassurance to the public.

Police Scotland is appealing for any person who may have information relevant to the ongoing inquiry to contact them on 101.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.