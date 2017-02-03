Embalmed bodies of couple to be buried decades after deaths

Son of Eugenios and Hilda Marcel wanted to build a fridge at his home to preserve their remains.

The embalmed remains of a couple which have spent almost 15 years in a mortuary will finally be buried after a court battle.

Edinburgh City Council has been given the legal authority to arrange the burial of the bodies of Eugenios and Hilda Marcel.

The local authority had taken the case to the Court of Session after the couple's son Melvyn wanted to build a fridge in his home to place the bodies until he built a private mausoleum in the grounds of his property.

He was planning to eventually take his parents bodies to be buried in the West Bank in Gaza.

However, in a decision released by Lord Mulholland on Friday, lawyers acting for the council said it had not received instructions on how to proceed from the family of Mr and Mrs Marcel, whose bodies were discovered in a former fishmonger's shop in 2002.

Lord Mulholland wrote: "On November 7 the defender did not appear. He submitted a letter indicating he was unfit to attend and would not be fit until January 12, 2017.

"The hearing was continued to December 5, 2016, ordering the defender to lodge a soul and conscience certificate or other independent medical evidence confirming his unfitness to attend and any further written submissions in support of his case.

"On December 5, 2016, the defender did not attend and no certificate or independent medical evidence was provided vouching for his unfitness.

"I take the view that the defender had ample warning and time to produce the medical certificates or reports requested but had not done so. It is clear to me that the defender had no intention of attending and was deliberately ignoring the court's requests."

The couple have been kept at the council's Cowgate morgue since police found them in Polwarth in 2002. Mrs Marcel had died in 1987 from lung cancer, while her husband passed away from prostrate cancer aged 91 in 1994.

Their bodies were embalmed and a relative regularly visited them at the premises.

Lord Mulholland also wrote in his judgement that he would have granted permission to Edinburgh City Council to bury Mr and Mrs Marcel's bodies if the action had been defended.

He stated: "It should be noted that the bodies of the defender's parents have been in the city mortuary for many years, no doubt at some cost to the City of Edinburgh at a time when the public purse is under significant constraint.

"I should also point out that the continuations afforded to the defender afforded him time to make his own arrangements for burial of his parents.

"He has not taken up this opportunity and vague suggestions during his submissions (and in the pleadings and the correspondence) that he intended to apply for planning permission for a mausoleum to house his parents's bodies did not seem to me to be realistic or anything more than a vague statement of intent."

The judge continued: "I should add that it would be helpful, although I cannot compel it, if the City of Edinburgh Council, in carrying out their statutory duty, would give due consideration to any realistic requests made by the defender and his family as to the arrangements for disposal of his parents's bodies.

"It is appropriate that the families wishes in this regard, if they any, are considered. It is important that the City of Edinburgh Council undertake their statutory duties sensitively and with respect, as I am sure they will do."