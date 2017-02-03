Queensferry Crossing's final section lifted into place

The £1.35bn bridge across the Forth is due to open to the public in May this year.

<img src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5309371063001-queensferry-crossing.jpg" />

The last section of the new Queensferry Crossing has been lifted into place, completing the 1.7-mile link across the Forth.

The final segment of the bridge deck was slotted into place by engineers early on Friday afternoon.

It was the last of 122 deck sections which connect the Lothians and Fife and its installation means the bridge is now fully joined-up.

The £1.35bn structure, which is replacing the Forth Road Bridge, is scheduled to be opened in May.

Michael Martin, project director of Forth Crossing Bridge Constructors, said: "This is a massive milestone for the bridge today... it's a landmark moment for us.

"It's not the end of the bridge work, we still have a tremendous amount of work to do, but it's an opportunity to pause for a moment and reflect on a fantastic achievement."

Work: Engineers began the final lift on Friday. STV

David Climie, project director at Transport Scotland, said: "We have been building up to this for a long time because we started deck lifting back in September 2015.

"This is the last piece of jigsaw of the main structure so it's a really important day."

With the bridge gaps closed, the project will move on to a new phase of finishing works.

These include electrical works and the installation of more stay cables and 20,000 square metres of waterproofing.

Once complete, the structure will be the longest three-tower, cable-stayed bridge in the world, officials say.

The Forth and its weather conditions have created a challenging environment for the construction team building the tallest bridge in Britain.

Engineers had hoped to complete the bridge by December but that timescale slipped due to "adverse weather conditions" affecting construction in April and May.

Project bosses recently announced that the team is working hard for the bridge to be opened in May.

Officials are also said to be "optimistic" the crossing will never have to close, due to the wind-shielding being fitted during the project.

Queensferry: The bridge is due to open in May. STV

