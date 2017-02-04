Shop worker attacked by weapon-wielding man in murder bid

Woman, 30, was targeted while at work after man waited for shoppers to leave store in Fife.

Murder bid: Woman rushed to Victoria Hospital to treat head wounds. © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

A female shop employee was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries after a "vicious" attempted murder.

The 30-year-old woman was working in the Village Shop in Windygates, Fife, at around 6pm on Friday when a man entered the shop.

He waited for other members of the public to leave the premises before assaulting the woman with a weapon.

Nothing was taken from the shop and the man quickly left the premises after the attack.

The woman suffered serious head injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics before being rushed to the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, for treatment.

Police are treating the incident as attempted murder and have appealed for witnesses.

The suspect is described as a man of Asian appearance in his early thirties with thinning hair. He was wearing a black bomber jacket and black trousers.

Detective inspector Paul Dick, of Fife Division, said: "We are currently investigating this vicious attack and are eager to trace the man responsible as soon as possible.

"I would appeal to those who may have been either within the Village Shop or in the immediate area near to the time of the attack to come forward as they may have seen the man enter the premises or loitering about in the area around the time of the incident.

"I would urge anyone who has information, including those using public transport in the wider Fife area on Friday, February 3, to get in touch with police immediately."

Those with information are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

