Fresh protests staged in Edinburgh against Trump travel ban

Hundreds of anti-Trump protesters marched from the Royal Mile to the Scottish Parliament.

Hundreds of people have marched to the Scottish Parliament in a new protest against US President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Crowds chanting "Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here" headed down the Royal Mile to the parliament shortly before noon on Saturday.

Protesters carried placards reading "Scotland for immigrant justice - ban Trump", "No tangerine man, no Muslim ban" and "United we stand".

The protest was organised by American student Celia Gonzalez who compared the ban to the rise of Nazism.

She said: "Donald Trump wants to ban people from certain countries that happen to be majority Muslim - except for those with whom he has business dealings - from entering the USA.

"This is unconscionable and against the values America stands on. It is reminiscent of the demonising of Jews in Hitler's Germany.

"We, decent human beings, will not stand for it. We are with our Muslim brothers and sisters. We will fight for them."

Organisations including the Muslim Women's Association of Edinburgh and Scotland Against Criminalising Communities (SACC) took part.

Richard Haley, of SACC, said: "What is really important is that people everywhere stand in solidarity and in opposition to racism in the United States.

"What is happening in the US is going to affect the whole world. What we need to see is unity against racism."

The protest is the second in a week in the city against the travel ban. The earlier protest saw thousands of people take to the streets in Scotland's major cities.

Mr Trump signed an executive order on Friday banning entry to the US for nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries - Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen - for 90 days.

The order also suspended the US refugee programme for 120 days and banned Syrian refugees from the country indefinitely.

A federal judge has suspended the order, ruling it is unconstitutional and the US administration is expected to appeal.

