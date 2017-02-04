Flats in Edinburgh evacuated after wall collapse and gas leak

Police have closed St Clair Place near Easter Road to pedestrians and cars.

Gas leak: Flats in St Clair Place, Edinburgh, evacuated. © 2017 Google

Flats in a street in Edinburgh have been evacuated following a wall collapse and a gas leak.

Police have closed St Clair Place near Easter Road to pedestrians and cars and advised the public to avoid the area.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called out to reports of a wall collapse at around 2pm on Saturday.

A spokeswoman for the service said: "Crews have evacuated flats and a cordon is in place.

"Damage to the structure is being assessed."

She said there had been a report of a smell of gas and the gas specialists are heading to the scene.

Police said in a statement: "Due to a gas pipe fracture, we've had to close St Clair Place to pedestrians and cars. Please avoid area until further notice."

