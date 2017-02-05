Armed officers called to house during nine-hour siege

Riot police and firearms officers attended the incident in Edinburgh on Saturday.

Siege: Police called out for nine-hour operation in the capital. Sean Boyle

Riot police and firearms officers were called to a home in Edinburgh during an operation lasting more than nine hours.

Officers were called to an address at Waverley Park at 2.45pm on Saturday following a report of concern for a person inside.

Police said riot police and firearms officers were "briefly" sent to the scene.

The force said the operation came to a "peaceful" conclusion shortly before midnight and two men were detained.

One man was charged and the other was taken to hospital, understood to be due to concerns for his welfare and not due to injury.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Local and specialist resources were deployed in order to ensure the safety of the public and officers. The operation came to a peaceful conclusion shortly before midnight.

"The men, aged 21 and 44, were detained at the scene.

"The 21-year-old was charged with a breach of the peace and will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday February 6.

"The 44-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment and will be reported to the procurator fiscal."

