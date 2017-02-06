Six people in hospital after four-vehicle crash in Midlothian

Fire crew remove car roof to free person trapped in A703 crash.

Fire service: Crew members worked to free trapped motorist. STV

A crash victim had to be freed by firefighters after a four-vehicle smash in Midlothian that injured six people.

Fire crews removed the roof of the car to free the person trapped inside after the crash on Sunday evening.

The incident happened around 8pm on the A703, south of Leadburn. Police Scotland were called to the scene ten minutes later and closed the road. Other emergency services also attended.

The six people involved were all taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment for what are thought to be minor injuries.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue service spokesman said: "(We were) called to reports of a road traffic collision at 8.45pm last night (Sunday February 5) on the A703 south of Leadburn junction.

"Two fire appliances attended the incident which involved four cars.

"Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to remove the roof of one of the cars to free a casualty trapped inside. The casualty was transported to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

"A further five casualties were also taken by ambulance to hospital for further assessment.

"Crews left the scene at 9.49pm."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed the road reopened at 12.50am on Monday.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.