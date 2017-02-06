Man charged after shop worker injured in 'murder bid'

Woman, 30, suffered serious head wounds in incident in Fife.

Windygates: A 30-year-old woman was seriously injured. STV

A man has been charged after a shop worker suffered serious head injuries in an alleged murder bid.

The 30-year-old woman was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy after the incident in the village of Windygates, near Leven, in Fife, said police.

On Monday, the force confirmed a man had been arrested in connection with an alleged attack in the Village Shop, Station Road, around 6pm on Friday.

A spokeswoman said: "Police in Fife have arrested and a charged a 32-year-old man in connection with an alleged attempted murder that occurred in Leven."

The man was expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court later on Monday in connection with the incident.