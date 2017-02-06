  • STV
  • MySTV

Low-cost airline to resume Barcelona service from Edinburgh

Douglas Barrie Douglas Barrie

Norwegian will also boost number of flights to Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm.

Capital flights: Destinations include Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm and Barcelona.
Capital flights: Destinations include Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm and Barcelona. Norwegian

A low-cost airline is expanding its services from Edinburgh from the end of next month and resuming a previous route.

Norwegian will run ten extra flights from the capital's airport from March 26 with four extra flights to Copenhagen, three more to Oslo and an additional third weekly service to Stockholm.

This will mean six flights a week to each of the three Scandinavian cities.

The budget airline is also bring back the twice-weekly service to Barcelona, running on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with fares starting at under £35.

Gordon Dewar, Edinburgh Airport chief executive, said: "Norwegian is a great business fit at Edinburgh Airport. We share similar international aspirations and are both committed to offering enhanced passenger experience and greater choice.

"The expanding Scandinavian market is valuable for Scotland's tourism sector and economy at large - and we look forward to welcoming even more of our friends from Norway, Denmark and Sweden to Scotland.

"Edinburgh and Barcelona already have a strong association with one another and this service further improves links between the two cities."

The Barcelona route joins twice-weekly services to Tenerife and Malaga.

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1355322-norwegian-air-sets-sights-on-long-haul-routes-from-edinburgh/ | default

Norwegian are also working to announce details of their mooted transatlantic flights to USA, which have gained much attention for aiming to remain low cost.

It was previously announced fares would be around the £200 mark.

Thomas Ramdahl, chief commercial officer at Norwegian, added: "Norwegian's expanded summer programme is just the start of our big plans at Edinburgh this year.

"Our increased number of flights to Europe will soon be complemented by new groundbreaking transatlantic flights offering customers a more affordable way to visit the USA.

"While we finalise our transatlantic plans, we've put on sale more low-cost flights so that cost-conscious families and business people can access top European destinations at great value."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.