Low-cost airline to resume Barcelona service from Edinburgh

Norwegian will also boost number of flights to Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm.

Capital flights: Destinations include Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm and Barcelona. Norwegian

A low-cost airline is expanding its services from Edinburgh from the end of next month and resuming a previous route.

Norwegian will run ten extra flights from the capital's airport from March 26 with four extra flights to Copenhagen, three more to Oslo and an additional third weekly service to Stockholm.

This will mean six flights a week to each of the three Scandinavian cities.

The budget airline is also bring back the twice-weekly service to Barcelona, running on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with fares starting at under £35.

Gordon Dewar, Edinburgh Airport chief executive, said: "Norwegian is a great business fit at Edinburgh Airport. We share similar international aspirations and are both committed to offering enhanced passenger experience and greater choice.

"The expanding Scandinavian market is valuable for Scotland's tourism sector and economy at large - and we look forward to welcoming even more of our friends from Norway, Denmark and Sweden to Scotland.

"Edinburgh and Barcelona already have a strong association with one another and this service further improves links between the two cities."

The Barcelona route joins twice-weekly services to Tenerife and Malaga.

Norwegian are also working to announce details of their mooted transatlantic flights to USA, which have gained much attention for aiming to remain low cost.

It was previously announced fares would be around the £200 mark.

Thomas Ramdahl, chief commercial officer at Norwegian, added: "Norwegian's expanded summer programme is just the start of our big plans at Edinburgh this year.

"Our increased number of flights to Europe will soon be complemented by new groundbreaking transatlantic flights offering customers a more affordable way to visit the USA.

"While we finalise our transatlantic plans, we've put on sale more low-cost flights so that cost-conscious families and business people can access top European destinations at great value."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.