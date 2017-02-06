Queensferry Crossing worker dies after taking ill at site

Man taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy after becoming unwell.

Crossing: Man who died was working on new Forth bridge. STV

A worker on the Queensferry Crossing has died after taking ill at the construction site on the River Forth.

It is understood the man was starting his shift on Monday morning when he became unwell.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where he later died, said police.

A police spokesman said: "Police Scotland were contacted after a 57-year-old man took unwell on the Queenferry Crossing around 9am on Monday.

"He was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, where he later passed away.

"Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death are ongoing and report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course."

Around 1300 workers are employed on the £1.35bn bridge across the Firth of Forth, which is scheduled to open in May.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: "Emergency services attended the site this morning after a colleague had taken ill.

"The incident is understood to be unconnected to work activities and further details are not available at this time."

In April 2016, 62-year-old John Grant Cousin died after being struck by the boom of a crane he was directing on the site.