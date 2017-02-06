Teacher struck off after 'lengthy' online chat with pupil

Laura MacLeod asked 14-year-old boy to meet out of school.

Art teacher: Handed two-year teaching ban (file pic). STV

An art teacher agreed to be struck off after she chatted online with a pupil and invited him to meet her outside school.

Laura MacLeod used Facebook Live and private messages to speak to the 14-year-old over a six-month period between June and December 2010.

Ms MacLeod, who taught at Forrester High School in Edinburgh, chatted with the boy for "lengthy periods of time", the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) said.

During a hearing in January, she admitted engaging in "inappropriate communication" with the boy and agreed to being struck off.

This meant the case against her did not go to a full hearing.

GTCS charges reveal she referred to the boy by a nickname and told him her plans and location.

She invited him to find her outside school and asked him to alter his plans to keep in contact with her.

She also made "inappropriate responses" to his affectionate messages.

Ms MacLeod was removed from the teaching register and banned from re-applying for two years.