Hairdresser accused of infecting men with HIV to stand trial
Daryll Rowe is accused of deliberately spreading infection to string of male lovers.
A hairdresser is to stand trial accused of deliberately infecting a string of male lovers with HIV.
Daryll Rowe, 26, pleaded not guilty via videolink from HMP Durham to a series of charges during a pre-trial hearing at Lewes Crown Court in East Sussex.
HIV positive Rowe, who previously lived in Edinburgh, denied four counts of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) and four counts of attempted GBH.
Rowe is alleged to have slept with the men between October 1, 2015, and January 31 last year.
Trial was set for June 5 and is expected to last four weeks.