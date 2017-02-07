Date set for inquiry into death of schoolgirl crushed by wall

Keane Wallis-Bennett, 12, died after incident at Liberton High, Edinburgh.

Inquiry: Keane Wallis-Bennett was killed as she changed for PE.

A date has been set for a fatal accident inquiry into the death of a 12-year-old girl who was crushed by a wall at a school.

Keane Wallis-Bennett died after a freestanding wall fell on her as she changed for PE at Liberton High, Edinburgh, on April 1, 2014.

It emerged last year that no criminal charges would be brought over the S1 pupil's death.

A fatal accident inquiry looking at the circumstances of her death will be held in June, it was announced on Tuesday.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Friday, March 3, with the full inquiry due to start on June 5.

The inquiry, which is likely to last a fortnight, will look at how similar incidents can be avoided in future.

As part of this it will consider the safety of internal freestanding walls.

The hearing was arranged after a joint investigation between police and the Health and Safety Executive.

Edinburgh City Council carried out urgent structural checks across the school estate in the wake of the incident.

The gym hall at the school has since been demolished on the wishes of staff and parents.

The Crown Office has said a criminal prosecution could still be brought if other evidence comes to light.

Keane was described by her family as their "princess who dreamed of being Prime Minister" and that she loved her friends, music and "all things girly".

