French Consulate's plans for old registrars office is approved 

Embassy to transform historic Edinburgh building into an arts and cultural hub.

Lothian Chambers: Building is being leased to French Consulate. © 2017 Google

Plans to convert a listed registrars building into the new home of the French Consulate have been approved.

A long-term lease for Lothian Chambers on George IV Bridge, just off the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, will be drawn up for the French Embassy.

The plans feature a 100-seat auditorium, library, art gallery and photography centre as well as a French and European language school.

Members of the council's economy committee agreed to the proposal on Tuesday in a move which will save £173,000 a year in running costs.

An "extensive programme" of theatre, music, dance and artists' residencies is being planned for the venue.

The French Consulate hopes to move to Lothian Chambers from its present base in Randolph Crescent by August.

This would tie in with the 70th anniversaries of the French Consulate in the capital and the Edinburgh International Festival.

The B-listed building is among those on a list of properties the council no longer needs.

Services based at the site will be moved elsewhere, though officials have pledged to honour all existing wedding bookings.

The revamped venue will remain available for couples who wish to marry there.

