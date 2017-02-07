Two charged over serious assault in Edinburgh city centre

A man suffered severe facial injuries in the early-morning incident.

Grassmarket: Two men were targeted. City of Edinburgh Council

Two 23-year-old men have been charged over a serious assault in Edinburgh city centre.

The pair were arrested following a police CCTV appeal last week.

They are alleged to have attacked two 21-year-old men as they were walking towards King's Stables Road in the early hours of November 27.

One of the 21-year-olds suffered serious facial injuries while his companion escaped injury.

Police confirmed that two men have since been charged with serious assault and will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.