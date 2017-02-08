No link found between dogs deaths and former gasworks site
Investigation was launched at Forthquarter Park, Edinburgh, after pets fell ill.
A probe into the death of several dogs has found no link to a former gasworks site.
It was claimed that up to ten animals were put down after taking ill following walks in Forthquarter Park in Granton, Edinburgh.
The spate of deaths fuelled concerns that toxic fumes from the former gasworks site had affected the pets.
Edinburgh city council environmental health officers launched an investigation alongside park owners National Grid.
It is understood that only two dog owners came forward to officially report the deaths.
The other potential cases were highlighted by community group Tenants and Residents of Muirhouse and Friends of West Pilton.
A council spokeswoman said on Wednesday: "A thorough investigation by the city council's environmental health team has not established a link between Forthquarter Park and the cause of the deaths.
"It has therefore been concluded, unless further information comes to light."
