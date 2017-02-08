Motorist charged with drink-driving after Audi veers off M90
Driver was taken to hospital after rush-hour incident on motorway near the Forth Road Bridge.
A 28-year-old man has been charged with drink-driving after an Audi veered off a busy motorway during rush hour.
The Audi Q3 reportedly careered off the northbound carriageway and tore down an embankment before coming to a stop near a sewage works.
Emergency services were called to scene on the M90, north of the Forth Road Bridge near junction 1, at around 8.30am on Wednesday.
The driver of the Audi was later charged with drink driving.
A police spokeswoman said: "Police in Fife were called to the M90 northbound, near junction 1, at 8.25am on Wednesday following a report that a Audi Q3 had left the road.
"The Scottish Ambulance Service took the 28-year-old driver to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy as a precaution.
"He was subsequently charged in connection with drink driving and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."
