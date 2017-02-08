Driver seriously injured as car crashes into bus shelter

The 39-year-old taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for emergency treatment.

A driver was seriously injured after his car crashed off the road, hitting a bus shelter and ending up on a footpath.

The 39-year-old man is being treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary following the crash on Ladywell Road East, Livingston, at 2am on Wednesday.

The road was shut while police investigated but has since reopened.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police were in attendance on Ladywell Road East, Livingston, after a 39-year-old man was seriously injured when his car left the road and collided with a bus shelter.

"The incident happened around 2am today and the man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

"The road was closed to allow collision investigations to be completed and has now been reopened.

"Anyone with information that can assist officers with their enquiries is asked to call us on 101."

