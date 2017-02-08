Motorist, 87, dies in hospital after car careered off road

The pensioner sustained serious injuries when his Nissan Micra crashed in Livingston, West Lothian.

A pensioner has died in hospital more than two weeks after his car careered off the road.

The 87-year-old man suffered serious injuries when his Nissan Micra crashed in West Lothian.

He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after the incident on the A89 at the Dechmont roundabout in Livingston, around 1.55pm on Sunday, January 22.

On Wednesday, Police Scotland confirmed the elderly driver died of his injuries in hospital last Thursday.

Constable Martin Smith said: "Sadly, this collision resulted in the death of the elderly male driver and our investigation has been ongoing since January 22 to determine exactly what happened.

"We would ask that any other motorists or members of the public who can assist with our inquiries to contact police immediately."

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact the police on 101.