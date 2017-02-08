Driver charged after car mounts pavement and hits pedestrian

The woman was taken to hospital after crash in Stockbridge, Edinburgh.

Crash: Police arrested the driver shortly afterwards (file pic). © STV

A woman is in hospital after a driver mounted a pavement and ploughed into her.

The pedestrian was struck in Stockbridge, Edinburgh, at lunchtime on Wednesday.

The female driver was arrested and charged following the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: "Edinburgh road policing officers have charged a 65-year-old woman with a road traffic offence after a collision on North West Circus Place.

"The incident happened around 12.45pm on Wednesday when a white Volkswagen Up mounted the pavement.

"The injured woman was taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.