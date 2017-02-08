Driver charged after car mounts pavement and hits pedestrian
The woman was taken to hospital after crash in Stockbridge, Edinburgh.
A woman is in hospital after a driver mounted a pavement and ploughed into her.
The pedestrian was struck in Stockbridge, Edinburgh, at lunchtime on Wednesday.
The female driver was arrested and charged following the incident.
A police spokeswoman said: "Edinburgh road policing officers have charged a 65-year-old woman with a road traffic offence after a collision on North West Circus Place.
"The incident happened around 12.45pm on Wednesday when a white Volkswagen Up mounted the pavement.
"The injured woman was taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service."
