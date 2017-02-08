  • STV
Women targeted in 'noxious substance' attack by bogus callers

The victims, aged 17 and 25, were assaulted by two men posing as gas meter inspectors.

Police: Officers are investigating the attack (file pic).
Two women were subjected to a "terrifying" attack in their home by bogus callers who sprayed a "noxious substance" in their faces.

The pair, aged 25 and 17, were targeted in their property in the Wester Hailes area of Edinburgh.

Two men called at their door claiming to be inspecting gas meters. Once inside, they sprayed the women with what police have said was a "noxious substance" .

Police said the attackers fled the property in Clovenstone Gardens around 5.45pm on Tuesday.

They were last seen heading along the cycle path adjacent to Clovenstone Drive.

Detective Sergeant Martin Smith said: "This must have been a terrifying ordeal for the victims to endure and we are working to establish why they were targeted and who is responsible.

"I would ask that anyone who has information that can help us identify these men contacts police immediately.

"We would also like to speak with any members of the public who were approached by anyone claiming to be checking gas meters in the area."

Both suspects were in their late 20s, about 5ft 10in and of medium build and were wearing dark trousers, high-visibility vests and blue baseball caps.

One of the men was also wearing a parka-style jacket with a fur trimmed hood.

Anyone with information should contact the police on 101.

