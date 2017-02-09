  • STV
Competition launched to transform Princes Street Gardens venue

Kaye Nicolson Kaye Nicolson

Architects from around the world urged to submit design proposals for Ross Bandstand.

Ross Bandstand: Development trust has pledged "substantial gift" towards redesign.
Ross Bandstand: Development trust has pledged "substantial gift" towards redesign. ChrisDonia/Flickr/CC

An international design competition has been launched to create a replacement for an iconic bandstand in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle.

The Ross Development Trust has teamed up with the city council to redevelop the Ross Bandstand in West Princes Street Gardens.

The trust is being led by benefactor and city hotelier Norman Springford.

Wider proposals to breathe fresh life into the 80-year-old venue include landscaping the gardens and restoring the historic Ross Fountain, all on common good land within Edinburgh's World Heritage Site.

On Thursday, Malcolm Reading Consultants launched the global search for a team to design a replacement pavilion, visitor centre and café.

Additional improvements will include restoring the Ross Fountain to full working order, refurbishing the three rain shelters next to the floral clock and replacing the road access bridge leading to King's Stables Road.

The Ross Development Trust has already pledged an undisclosed "substantial gift" towards the project.

Further individual gifts have already been pledged and other fundraising is planned.

Once all permissions have been granted, work could get under way on the winning design by 2018.

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1358511-vote-to-pave-the-way-for-princes-street-gardens-revival/ | default

Edinburgh's culture convener Richard Lewis said: "While there is no doubt [the bandstand] has provided Edinburgh with an excellent venue, we are now at the stage where it is in real need of redevelopment.

"Rather than make temporary improvements on our own, the Ross Development Trust's support and funding allows us to set our sights much higher.

"This design competition is a unique chance to revitalise the venue and the surrounding gardens, including the city's historic Ross Fountain.

"It will be fascinating to see the finalists' concept designs."

Norman Springford, chairman of the Ross Development Trust and competition, said: "This is a project for one of the most important places in Scotland and we want it to communicate the very essence of Edinburgh: a dynamic city with an unrivalled arts and cultural pedigree - a city that's forward-looking while tuned into its history.

"We would like the pavilion to have an original design of international quality and significance that says 'Edinburgh'.

"Designers will need to be sensitive to context and historic setting - the Castle being a scheduled ancient monument, the gardens having botanical, commemorative and civic interest.

"But the design for the new pavilion and the wider project must also communicate Edinburgh's creative energies and international profile. We all really look forward to being involved in this exciting public-private partnership."

Malcolm Reading, competition director, said: "This is a site with strategic position, a rich and varied topography, not to mention a 900-year-old Castle on hand.

"A pavilion offers designers one of the ultimate creative tests - the potential to create a world-within-a-world.

"The competition will create not only a civic emblem but also a living entity, a much-needed platform at the heart of the city, for national and local events, to re-energise this valued green space."

