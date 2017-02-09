Edinburgh Waverley platforms to be extended for new trains

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf pledged to deliver the £23m works with 'minimum disruption'.

Plans: How an extended platform 12 at Waverley will look. Network Rail

Platforms at Waverley station will be extended in a £23m revamp for new trains being introduced on the Edinburgh to Glasgow line.

Network Rail announced on Thursday it is awarding the extension contract to developer Carillion, which will see the revamp of platforms five, six and 12 at the station.

The move is to prepare for Virgin East Coast's new Azuma trains and ScotRails new class-385s, which the rail network owner said will be "longer, faster and greener" than current models.

Work on platform 12 will begin in April, with a completion date of December, while the extension of platform five and six is anticipated to be finished by next year.

Transport minister Humza Yousaf pledged to deliver the programme of works with a "minimum amount of disruption".

Waverley: Work on platforms is due to start in April. Network Rail

Rodger Querns, Network Rail programme director, said: "Edinburgh Waverley welcomes nearly 30 million passengers a year and the work we are delivering will help to make sure the station can continue to play a vital role in the economic and social life of the capital.

"Completing such a significant piece of engineering work in the heart of one of the country's busiest stations will be a significant challenge for our engineers and contractors and we are committed to carrying out these enhancements as quickly as possible and with the minimum of inconvenience for passengers."

The revamp is part of the Scottish Government's Edinburgh Glasgow Improvement Programme and the Department for Transport-funded Intercity Express Programme.

Backers state journey times between Edinburgh and Glasgow will be cut by ten minutes as a result of the programmes, while travel time between the capital and London is predicted to reduce by 20 minutes.

Transport minister Mr Yousaf said: "This upgrade of Edinburgh Waverley is part of the wider improvement programme, which will bring real benefits to passengers and maximize the potential of this historic station.

"By extending the platforms, we are paving the way for the introduction of the new, longer, electric train fleet between Edinburgh and Glasgow and on the East Coast main line. The new trains will bring greater capacity to Scotland's busiest rail route and cut journey times.

"I look forward to the work being delivered with the minimum amount of disruption."

UK Government rail minister Paul Maynard added: "These improved platforms at Edinburgh Waverley station will enable new Intercity Express Trains to operate, providing more reliable and efficient journeys for passengers while helping to protect our beautiful countryside from pollution.

"This is a great example of the work which is being done across the union to give passengers the improved rail services that they want."