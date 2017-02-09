Missing Dorset woman spotted on CCTV in Fife post office

Sandra Summers was reported missing by her family in October last year.

CCTV images: Sandra Summers was pictured in a Kirkcaldy post office.

A pensioner reported missing from Dorset more than three months ago has been captured on CCTV in a Fife post office.

Sandra Summers, 70, was last seen leaving her Bournemouth home in a taxi at around 10am on October 22 last year.

She was reported missing on Wednesday, November 2.

Police have established she has withdrawn money from cash machines over the past few months in Poole, Exeter, Newcastle and, most recently, in Dundee.

She was last seen on CCTV in a post office in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on Wednesday.

Ms Summers is 5ft 6in, of medium build with straight grey hair.

She was last seen wearing a dark-coloured waist-length jacket, a light long-sleeved floral shirt and grey trousers. She was also carrying a handbag.

Detective sergeant Ross Brown, of Dorset Police, said: "It has been over three months since Sandra was reported missing and we remain concerned for her.

"As part of our enquiries we have established that Sandra recently withdrew cash in Dundee and visited a post office in Kirkcaldy.

"We are issuing CCTV images of her in the hope that members of the public will help us find her.

"Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Sandra, or has seen a woman matching her description, should contact Dorset Police.

"I would also ask that if Sandra sees this appeal, she gets in touch with us so we know she is safe and well."

