Calls to scrap PFI projects in wake of damning schools report

Union claims local councils are being 'held at gunpoint' to use private finance.

Aftermath: Nine tonnes of rubble fell at Oxgangs Primary. © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

A trade union has called for privately-financed public building projects to be scrapped in the wake of a damning report on defects in Edinburgh's schools.

Unite said the funding model should be dropped following an inquiry into structural problems in 17 schools building under the controversial private public partnership (PPP) process.

The schools were closed after a wall collapsed in high winds at Oxgangs Primary.

Industry expert John Cole said it was only a matter of "luck and timing" that a child was not killed.

He blamed "poor construction and inadequate supervision" and outlined concerns about the wider construction sector.

He said the council had a "sound rationale" for building the schools under the finance model.

However Unite's deputy Scottish secretary Mary Alexander said the report showed that local councils were being "held at gunpoint" to use private finance.

She said: "Even if it was shown that it was cheaper to use traditional public sector borrowing, local authorities were being told quite clearly that PFI was the only game in town.

"It's no surprise to us that the report finds that using private finance increases the risk of poor quality design and construction. But it is absolutely shocking to find the report say that the Edinburgh scheme was 'quite typical' in this regard."

She said a national inquiry should now be held to "assure" the public about buildings constructed under the private finance model.

Ms Alexander added: "Private finance is delivering poor quality at extortionate cost, putting massive debt around the necks of councils, health boards and other public bodies, and dragging them under at a time of austerity. The use of private finance models should be scrapped now."

The Scottish Futures Trust - set up in 2008 to oversee the delivery of public infrastructure projects - said the finance system model for the construction of the 17 schools is no longer used.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for a statement.

