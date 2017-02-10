  • STV
Search for missing RAF gunner to focus on landfill site

STV

CCTV shows that a bin lorry made a collection near where Corrie McKeague was last seen.

Missing: Corrie McKeague has not been seen since September 24.
Missing: Corrie McKeague has not been seen since September 24.

Police investigating the disappearance of RAF gunner Corrie McKeague plan to search a landfill site.

The 23-year-old, from Fife, vanished while on a night out with friends on September 24 in Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk.

CCTV shows a waste lorry made a collection shortly after Mr McKeague was last seen about 3.25am.

The lorry was seized in the early stages of the inquiry but no trace of Mr McKeague was found. But police kept that line of inquiry under review. 

Waste from Bury St Edmunds was dumped at a landfill site in Milton, Cambridgeshire, and police alerted the site owners that they may have to search it. 

No further waste was deposited in the area that takes Bury St Edmunds waste, which is more than 1100 square yards in area and up to 26ft deep.

It is estimated it will take a team of specialist search trained police officers six to 10 weeks to carry out the search, which is likely to start on February 22 after preparatory work that includes building access ways and other facilities.

Detective Superintendent Katie Elliott said: "This is the next logical step in the investigation.

"Behind the scenes we have been working systematically through the options and we have examined a very broad range of evidence.

"This has involved an extensive examination of CCTV, phone and social media analysis, searches, media appeals, talking to those who had contact with Corrie, investigating his background and social life and tracing those who were out in Bury St Edmunds at the time of the last sighting - 3.25am on Saturday, September 24."

She said preparation would progress "as quickly as possible".

She added: "We know that physically searching the site has the potential to cause an increase in odour and we hope residents will understand that we and the site owners have taken this into consideration when making a decision to go ahead with the search.

"However, we also hope they will understand why we are doing this as part of our continuing investigation to find Corrie.

"We need to find him and discover what happened to him.

"While the search may not provide the answers as to what happened it is something we need to do as our investigation continues."

Police are liaising with Mr McKeague's family to keep them informed about what is planned.

