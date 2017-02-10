Man in hospital and another held after incident in city suburb

Police were called to Buckstone, Edinburgh, after reports of 'concern for a man'.

Scene: The junction of Buckstone Road and Buckstone Terrace was cordoned off. STV

A man has been taken to hospital and another has been detained by police after an incident in an Edinburgh suburb.

Police were called to Buckstone Terrace, near the junction with Buckstone Road, after "reports of concern for a man" at around midday on Friday.

He was taken to hospital while a second man was held in connection with the incident.

A area of the street was cordoned off by police and an inner cordon was placed around a discarded item, which was covered in cardboard.

A black BMW car was also within the cordon and closely guarded by officers.

A forensic examination is being conducted at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh were called to the Buckstone area about 12.15pm following a report of concern for a man, who was traced by officers and taken to hospital.

"Another man is currently detained in connection with this and enquiries are continuing."

Cordon: An item covered in cardboard was screened off near a black BMW. STV

