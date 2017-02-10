More than 1000 given MMR jabs after Edinburgh outbreak

NHS Lothian declared the outbreak officially over on Friday.

More than 1,000 people were vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) during a recent measles outbreak in Edinburgh.

The outbreak was concentrated mainly around the University of Edinburgh and started in October last year with 18 confirmed cases.

Measures included a fast response to isolate cases and contact and dedicated vaccination clinics open during evenings and weekends.

The MMR vaccination clinics were run on university sites, in a local school and at hospitals, with 1,003 people vaccinated.

Latest figures show almost 95% of two-year-olds in the Lothian area have received the MMR vaccine.

Dr Richard Othieno, consultant in public health medicine and chair of the incident management team at NHS Lothian, said: "After a long monitoring period of two incubation periods (42 days), we can now declare the measles outbreak over.

"Vaccination is the most effective way for people to protect themselves against measles. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are required for effective immunity.

"Childhood immunisation uptake in Lothian is extremely high and the best way to protect yourself or your child against this illness is to ensure you are fully protected with two doses of the MMR vaccine.

"We are keen to ensure that anyone who has missed out has the opportunity to be vaccinated."

