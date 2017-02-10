Veggie sausage rolls and pies recalled over 'undeclared' soya
More than 30 products from Jordan Valley Wholefoods have been recalled over 'undeclared' soya.
An Edinburgh wholefoods store has recalled more than 30 of its products due to the "undeclared presence of soya".
Food Standards Scotland said any of the identified products with use-by dates up to and including February 18 could carry a health risk for those with an allergy or intolerance to soya.
Products singled out for recall by the food watchdog include vegetarian sausage rolls, chickpea and onion pies, nutty rice pies and spinach falafels.
The agency has advised customers who have bought any of these products and have an allergy to soya not to eat them. Consumers affected have been told to return the products to the store they bought them from for a refund.
A spokesman for Food Standards Scotland said: "No other Jordan Valley Wholefoods are known to be affected.
"However, if consumers still have concerns, they should contact Jordan Valley Wholefoods directly, or contact the retailer where they purchased the product."
A full list of the affected Jordan Valley products is below:
Vegetarian sausage roll
Spinach and lentil roll
Spinach and lentil sausage roll
Spicy lentil roll
Spicy lentil sausage roll
Chilli bean roll
Chilli bean sausage roll
Haggis roll
Haggis sausage roll
Spicy haggis roll
Spicy haggis sausage roll
Feta cheese and spinach pasty
Feta cheese and onion pasty
Mexican chilli pasty
Sundried tomato and olive pasty
Spinach falafel
Sundried tomato pasty
Mushroom and lentil pasty
Chickpea and onion pie
Nutty rice pie
Hummus
Spicy hummus
Roasted pepper hummus
Aubergine and lentil pate
Chilli bean pate
Spinach and lentil pate
Pasta with fresh basil
Vegetable couscous
Vegetarian mujaddara chilli
Mixed bean mujaddara
Traditional falafel
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.