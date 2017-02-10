Veggie sausage rolls and pies recalled over 'undeclared' soya

More than 30 products from Jordan Valley Wholefoods have been recalled over 'undeclared' soya.

Jordan Valley: Wholefoods store sees more than 30 products recalled. Food Standards Scotland

An Edinburgh wholefoods store has recalled more than 30 of its products due to the "undeclared presence of soya".

Food Standards Scotland said any of the identified products with use-by dates up to and including February 18 could carry a health risk for those with an allergy or intolerance to soya.

Products singled out for recall by the food watchdog include vegetarian sausage rolls, chickpea and onion pies, nutty rice pies and spinach falafels.

The agency has advised customers who have bought any of these products and have an allergy to soya not to eat them. Consumers affected have been told to return the products to the store they bought them from for a refund.

A spokesman for Food Standards Scotland said: "No other Jordan Valley Wholefoods are known to be affected.

"However, if consumers still have concerns, they should contact Jordan Valley Wholefoods directly, or contact the retailer where they purchased the product."

A full list of the affected Jordan Valley products is below:

Vegetarian sausage roll

Spinach and lentil roll



Spinach and lentil sausage roll

Spicy lentil roll

Spicy lentil sausage roll

Chilli bean roll

Chilli bean sausage roll

Haggis roll

Haggis sausage roll



Spicy haggis roll

Spicy haggis sausage roll

Feta cheese and spinach pasty

Feta cheese and onion pasty

Mexican chilli pasty

Sundried tomato and olive pasty

Spinach falafel

Sundried tomato pasty

Mushroom and lentil pasty

Chickpea and onion pie

Nutty rice pie

Hummus

Spicy hummus

Roasted pepper hummus

Aubergine and lentil pate

Chilli bean pate

Spinach and lentil pate

Pasta with fresh basil

Vegetable couscous

Vegetarian mujaddara chilli

Mixed bean mujaddara

Traditional falafel



