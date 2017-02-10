  • STV
  • MySTV

Appeal after 147-year-old wedding dress lost at dry cleaners

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Tess Newall's antique dress was originally made by her great-great-grandmother in 1870.

Wedding dress: Heirloom was made in 1870.
Wedding dress: Heirloom was made in 1870.

An East Lothian woman has sent out a heartfelt appeal on social media to trace an 147-year-old wedding dress that was lost at a dry cleaners after it went bust.

The antique dress, made by Tess Newall's great-great grandmother in 1870 and kept in the family, was taken to Kleen Cleaners in St Mary Street, Edinburgh, to be dry cleaned.

However, the business went into sequestration and shut its doors shortly afterwards, and the dress has yet to be traced.

Mrs Newall, 29, married 30-year-old Alfred Newall in East Lothian in June last year, where she wore her great-great grandmother's dress.

Wedding: Tess Newall wore the dress when she married in June 2016.
Wedding: Tess Newall wore the dress when she married in June 2016.
Missing dress: It was never recovered from dry cleaners in Edinburgh.
Missing dress: It was never recovered from dry cleaners in Edinburgh.

She launched an appeal on Facebook to trace the family heirloom which has had over 112,000 shares.

Mrs Newall, from Morham, posted: "I have just found out that the dry cleaners have lost my much-loved wedding dress.

"It was made by my great-great granny in 1870 (I altered the top) and I wore it in June 2016."

Accounting firm Wylie & Bisset were appointed to the sequestration of The Partnership of Kleen Cleaners in September of last year.

