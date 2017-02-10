Appeal after 147-year-old wedding dress lost at dry cleaners

Tess Newall's antique dress was originally made by her great-great-grandmother in 1870.

Wedding dress: Heirloom was made in 1870. Seth Baines

An East Lothian woman has sent out a heartfelt appeal on social media to trace an 147-year-old wedding dress that was lost at a dry cleaners after it went bust.

The antique dress, made by Tess Newall's great-great grandmother in 1870 and kept in the family, was taken to Kleen Cleaners in St Mary Street, Edinburgh, to be dry cleaned.

However, the business went into sequestration and shut its doors shortly afterwards, and the dress has yet to be traced.

Mrs Newall, 29, married 30-year-old Alfred Newall in East Lothian in June last year, where she wore her great-great grandmother's dress.

Wedding: Tess Newall wore the dress when she married in June 2016. Seth Baines

Missing dress: It was never recovered from dry cleaners in Edinburgh. Seth Baines

She launched an appeal on Facebook to trace the family heirloom which has had over 112,000 shares.

Mrs Newall, from Morham, posted: "I have just found out that the dry cleaners have lost my much-loved wedding dress.

"It was made by my great-great granny in 1870 (I altered the top) and I wore it in June 2016."

Accounting firm Wylie & Bisset were appointed to the sequestration of The Partnership of Kleen Cleaners in September of last year.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.