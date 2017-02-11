Missing Dorset woman found safe in Fife after CCTV appeal

Sandra Summers, who has been missing for four months, traced in Kirkcaldy.

Traced safe: Sandra Summers was pictured on CCTV in Fife.

A Bournemouth woman who had been missing for four months has been found safe after she was spotted on CCTV at a Fife post office.

Sandra Summers, 70, was last seen leaving her Dorset home in a taxi on Saturday, October 22.

She was offically reported missing on Wednesday, November 2.

Dorset Police enlisted the help of Police Scotland after suspecting she may have travelled north of the border.

They discovered she had withdrawn money from cash machines over the past few months in Poole, Exeter, Newcastle and, most recently, in Dundee.

She was spotted on CCTV in a post office in Kirkcaldy on Wednesday.

Police confirmed on Saturday that she had been found safe in the Fife town on Friday.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.