Abduction charge after 'distressed' naked man found on street

Police are looking for three other men after incident in Buckstone, Edinburgh.

Cordon: Police at the scene on Friday afternoon. STV

A man has been charged with abduction after a "distressed" naked man was found on a residential street.

An area of Buckstone Terrace, Edinburgh, was cordoned off on Friday afternoon after police received "reports of concern" for the man.

The 26-year-old was found at the scene and taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Police confirmed on Saturday that a 21-year-old man had been charged with abduction in connection with the incident.

Detectives are keen to find another three men believed to have abandoned a black BMW car near where the man was found.

The trio are black or Asian in appearance, in their twenties, and were wearing casual clothing.

Detective Inspector Alan O'Brien of Gayfield CID said: "This was a serious incident which we're currently treating as an abduction and we continue to follow a number of possible lines of enquiry.

"I'd urge anyone who may have seen the men described, or has any information which may be relevant, to come forward as soon as possible."

The 21-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.