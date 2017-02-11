Hundreds march to Holyrood in 'Scotland against Trump' demo

Campaigners hear from speakers in protest against controversial policies.

March: Protesters show off their placards on the Royal Mile. Rebecca Nice

Hundreds of protesters braved the wintry weather to march to Holyrood in protest against US President Donald Trump.

The national demonstration, organised by the Scotland Against Trump movement, started in the Meadows and weaved its way through the streets, past the Royal Mile and continuing over the North Bridge.

It was expected to continue along Regent Terrace past the US Consulate but police stopped marchers from passing the building and protesters continued to the Scottish Parliament where they held a rally.

Campaigners waved colourful placards with outspoken stances against the billionaire businessman-turned politician's controversial policies.

Organisers said they had arranged the event in opposition to plans for Trump's state visit, adding that many people had been brought in by bus from other Scottish cities.



They also used it as an opportunity to criticise UK Prime Minister Theresa May's "support for Trump" following her recent visit to Washington.

They said it was appropriate that the event fell on the 27th anniversary of Nelson Mandela being released from prison in South Africa.

The demo in Edinburgh saw banner-carrying protesters chant "stop deportation" and carried placards such as "no to racism, no to Trump" and "time to dingy Donald".

The event included speeches by human rights groups, trade union representatives and anti-racism campaigners.



After arriving at the Scottish Parliament, a series of speakers spoke against the US president.

Scotland Against Trump said it was time to fight back against Trump's policies.

In a statement it said: "Trump is the apex of an insurgency of an international far-right. We will resist. We are the majority. We are ready to make our voice heard."

