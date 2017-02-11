Police probe 'suspicious' death of young woman at flat

A man has been detained following the death of a 21-year-old woman in Edinburgh.

Death: Woman died at scene. @Alm1e

Police are treating the death of a young woman who was found in a flat in Edinburgh as suspicious.

Emergency services were called to Hutchison Road in Edinburgh around 10.25am on Saturday, following reports of concern for a woman.

Police Scotland later confirmed a 21-year-old woman had been pronounced dead at the scene.

A man has been detained in connection with the incident.

Detective chief inspector Alwyn Bell of Edinburgh's CID said: "Our thoughts are with the young woman's family at this incredibly difficult time and officers continue to offer them support.

"The investigation into the full circumstances surrounding her death continues, however we're not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this.

"Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to officers is urged to contact us via 101 or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."