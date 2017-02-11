Woman's joy after missing 147-year-old wedding dress traced

Tess Newall feared she had lost the family heirloom after her dry cleaners went bust.

Found: Dress finally located. Seth Baines

An East Lothian woman who feared she had lost her 147-year-old wedding dress when a dry cleaning firm went bust is "over the moon" to hear it has been located.

The antique dress, made by Tess Newall's great-great grandmother in 1870 and kept in the family ever since, was taken to Kleen Cleaners in Edinburgh to be dry cleaned.

However the business went into sequestration and shut its doors shortly afterwards, leaving Mrs Newall without the dress.

She launched a heartfelt appeal on social media to trace the heirloom, which was shared more than 100,000 times.

Dress: Belonged to great-great grandmother. Seth Baines

On Saturday she revealed that the landlord of the premises on St Mary Street had found the lace dress "in a crumpled heap on the floor."

Mrs Newall, from Morham, hopes to be reunited with it on Monday.

Posting on Facebook, Mrs Newall said: "My family can't thank you all enough for creating this frenzy which allowed us into the shop before it was cleared, and are over the moon to be almost reunited with Dora's dress"