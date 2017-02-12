Female taxi driver beaten unconscious and robbed in murder bid

Two men armed with a knife threatened and attacked the woman at remote site.

Investigation: The men forced the woman to stop in a secluded area (file pic). SWNS

A female taxi driver was beaten unconscious in a "traumatic" attack by two robbers posing as passengers.

Police are treating the incident in West Lothian on Saturday night as attempted murder.

The woman picked up a man in her blue Peugeot Horizon private hire car in Lanark, South Lanarkshire, on Saturday at around 10pm.

She drove him from Hyndford Road and then collected his friend in Hope Street, opposite Lanark Fire Station.

As she drove the men towards West Calder in West Lothian, the first passenger threatened her with a knife and ordered her to pull over.

She stopped the taxi on the A704 at the junction for Pateshill Water Treatment Works.

The men dragged her from the car and attacked her until she fell unconscious.

When she came round, the men had left the scene and her jewellery was missing.

Both men are described as having Eastern European accents with slim builds and around 6ft in height.

The first man was wearing a black hooded top, dark trousers and dark gloves.

The second attacker was wearing an army-style khaki hoodie with the hood up.

Detective Inspector Stevie Bertram of Livingston CID said: "This has been an extremely traumatic ordeal for the victim and we're currently treating the attack on her as an attempted murder.

"As part of our investigation, we're urging anyone with information about this incident or the identities of the men to get in touch.

"Likewise, if you may have seen the men in the Lanark or West Calder areas please call us as soon as possible."

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

