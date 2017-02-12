Murder probe after pensioner dies in 'deliberate' fire

A 41-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after the blaze on Saturday.

Major inquiry: Police and firefighters established the blaze was deliberate (file pic). STV

A pensioner has died in a deliberate house fire, prompting a murder inquiry.

The 71-year-old woman died after the blaze broke out on Kilmaurs Road, Kilmarnock, at around 11.40pm on Saturday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene while a 41-year-old man was taken to Crosshouse Hospital with serious injuries.

Another woman, also 41, was also within the house but did not need medical treatment.

Police and the fire service launched a joint investigation to establish the cause of the fire, which they established to be "wilful and deliberate".

Detective Chief Inspector Allan Burton, who is leading the murder investigation, said: "The outbreak of fire within the house on Kilmaurs Road has resulted in the death of an elderly woman.

"Following a joint investigation with our colleagues at the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, we now know that this was a targeted and deliberate act.

"Local residents are understandably shocked and I would like to acknowledge the bravery of those neighbours and passing motorists who raised the alarm and attempted to do what they could to extinguish the blaze."

He said he wanted to reassure local residents that "all is being done" to trace those responsible.

DCI Burton added: "From when the fire was first reported, there has been a substantial presence by emergency services in the area. Specialist forensic staff and detectives remain at the scene as part of the murder investigation. Additional uniformed officers are in the area. Please approach those officers with any information of concerns that you have.

"We have spoken with a number of witnesses at this time. I would ask any local residents or passing motorists who have yet to come forward and speak to police, please contact us with any information you may have."

The victim has been formally identified and relatives have been informed.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A number of local residents who rushed to try to extinguish the fire were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Incident Room at Kilmarnock Police Station on 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.