Tribute to 'much loved daughter' as man charged over death

Hannah Dorans, 21, was pronounced dead after police were called to a flat in Edinburgh.

Tribute: Family statement.

The family of a woman who died at a flat in Edinburgh have paid tribute to her, as a man has been charged over her death.

Hannah Dorans, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called to a flat on Hutchison Road on Saturday morning.

A 23-year-old man has now been charged in connection with her death, and is due to appear in court on Monday.

Ms Dorans' family have issued a statement through Police Scotland.

They said: "Hannah was a much loved daughter, sister and auntie and we are absolutely devastated as a family by her death.

"We respectfully request privacy at this time as we try to come to terms with our loss."

Detective inspector Stuart Alexander of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team said: "This is a very difficult time for Hannah's family, who we continue to support through dedicated Family Liaison Officers.

"A man has now been charged in connection with Hannah's death and we're not looking for anyone else as part of our enquiries."