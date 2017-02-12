Man in critical condition and two detained after 'attack'

Police called to address in Livingston after a man was found with serious injuries.

Camps Rigg: Incident took place on Saturday night. STV

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after an alleged attack at a house in West Lothian.

Police were called to the property in Camps Rigg, Livingston, at around 9.20pm on Saturday following reports that a man had been seriously injured.

The 36-year-old was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Local residents said forensic officers spent several hours at the house on Saturday night.

Two men are being held by police but detectives are still keen to hear from witnesses.

A police spokeswoman said: "Two men are currently detained in connection with this incident and anyone with information which may be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

