Search for 13-year-old boy missing without his medication

Blake Ross was last seen in Howdenhall, Edinburgh and may be elsewhere in the city.

Missing: Search for Blake.

A search has been launched for a 13-year-old boy who has gone missing without the medication he needs.

Blake Ross was last seen in the Howdenhall area of Edinburgh around 3.15pm on Saturday.

He is thought to have been heading towards the Gracemount area and also has links to the Moredun and Wester Hailes areas.

Blake has a condition which requires regular medication which he will not have with him.

When last seen he was wearing a black hoodie, black jogging bottoms, black trainers and was carrying a white rucksack. He is around 5ft 2in tall with short dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Inspector Bob Innes of Howdenhall said: "Blake has a health condition that requires regular medication which he will not currently have access to.

"We'd ask anyone who may have seen Blake since this time, or who has information on his whereabouts, to get in touch.

"Likewise, if Blake see's this appeal, he's asked to get in touch with us or someone he trusts and let us know he is alright."

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101.