Staff member injured during armed raid on post office

The attacker is believed to have stolen more than £1,000 during the robbery in Galashiels.

A staff member suffered a serious head injury in an armed robbery at a post office in the Borders.

The attacker, who police say was armed with a weapon but not a firearm, threatened and assaulted a 33-year-old male staff member at the office in Balmoral Place, Galashiels.

He stole a four-figure sum of money and cigarettes before a 61-year-old male customer tried to intervene.

The attacker then escaped in the direction of Gala Park after stealing the customer's wallet and mobile phone. Police have appealed for information following the robbery on Sunday.

The suspect is described as white, in his early 20s, wearing black trousers, a black top, light pink trainers and a black scarf covering his face.

Police Scotland said he was also carrying a black backpack which may have pink markings. Detective constable Andrew Hope, of Borders CID, said: "This was a shocking attack.

"It was vicious and the member of staff sustained a serious head injury during the attack. He was taken by ambulance to the Borders General Hospital where he was treated and has since been released.

"The suspect had no thought for the staff member or the customer who thankfully was not injured in the incident.

"The Post Office is a busy place, as is Gala Park where the suspect made off towards, so I would appeal to anyone who saw the attack and who hasn't already spoken to police, or anyone who can assist officers with their enquiries to contact Scottish Borders CID."