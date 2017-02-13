  • STV
Plans set out for creative industry hub in £11m project

STV

Castle Mill Works in Fountainbridge hopes to house new creative businesses.

Plans: Site will be developed. © Page&Park

Plans have been set out for a new creative industry hub in Edinburgh as part of an £11m project to develop a derelict site.

Castle Mill Works in Fountainbridge will include 15 business incubator units, which aim to support 50 workers.

It is hoped that graphic designers, jewellery makers, website designers, architects and other creative workers will benefit from the programme.

Once home to a rubber factory where 3000 people worked, charity Edinburgh Printmakers hopes to repair and restore Castle Mill Works and turn it into a visual arts centre and a hub for printmaking by October 2018.

The charity is entering its final fundraising drive to secure the remaining £1m for the project.

Project: Artist's impression of how site will look. Edinburgh Printmakers

Edinburgh Printmakers CEO Sarah Price said: 'Investment in this project can provide infrastructure resources which are fit for purpose for contemporary creative businesses to thrive.

"The Castle Mill Works and Edinburgh Printmakers would provide world class production facilities for practitioners, and each year expects to attract an estimated 30,000+ visitors to exhibitions and engage 4300 participants in interpretation and learning activities.

"Castle Mill Works is set to retain its place as hub for industry in Edinburgh.

"The birthplace of the wellington boot can become home for some of the most exciting creative industries in the UK."

Councillor Richard Lewis, convener of the council's Culture and Sport Committee said: "The council has been hugely supportive of the Printmakers' plans for a Creative Industries Incubator. It has the potential totransform the Castle Mill Works and provide a real boost to the arts in Edinburgh.

"From helping people to discover and connect with their own creativity to providing an employability service specifically for the creative industries, their plans would see this derelict listed building turn into Fountainbridge's cultural centre.

"We wish the Printmakers all the best with their fundraising drive for this exciting project."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.